All things birds with artist Marya Veeck

Dave Hoekstra kicks off the show with a conversation that’s for the birds — literally! Artist and Curator Marya Veeck joins Dave in our Allstate Skyline Studios as she tells us more about her beautifully crafted birdhouses showcased at her annual birdhouse show at August House Studios and rescuing birds in need.

Plus, Director of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors Annette Prince, Local artist Anne Farley Gaines of Women’s Caucus for Art, and Nancy Bechtol of August House Studios joins Marya for more bird talk.

Want to know how to help rescue birds in your area? Find out how here.