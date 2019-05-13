× After Hours with Rick Kogan Full Show 05/12/19

Host Rick Kogan kicks off the show with auctioneer Jim Miller as the two discuss Jim’s journey from hosting on radio to hosting auctions.

Want to know more about Jim and the charity auctions he hosts? Find out more at charityauctioneer.com

You can find Jim on Twitter! @auctionboy

Famed Chef and Writer Ina Pinkney joins the conversation via phone to talk about Theater on the Lake at The Lakefront Restaurant on Lake Shore Drive. Hear about all that goes into the planning and execution of large yet intimate affair.

Want to know more about Theater on the Lake? You can find details on Theater on the Lake at theateronthelake.com

Plus, the founding family of Russian restaurant Russian Tea Time joins Rick in the studio alongside the new owner Altyn Montyyeva to give all the details on how Russian Tea Time started and where it is heading. The family talks about their journey to America and getting settled in a new country.

Never been to Russian Tea Time? You can find them open at 77 E. Adams Street Monday-Thursday from 11a-9p and 11a-11p Friday and Saturday.

