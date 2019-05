× Worldly Music with a Worldly Group

Some of Chicago’s most beautiful music is not always in the city. WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan is joined in the studio with the musical talents of Carlo Basile, Ronnie Malley, Sara Ranganathan and Larissa Rolley! Acorn Theater owner David Fink also joins the show to talk about their recent tour of Vietnam, Spain, Portugal and Senegal. Learn more about this amazing collaboration of musicians at surabhiensemble.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3638925/surabhi-ensemble_2019-05-12-190625.64kmono.mp3