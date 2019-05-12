× What will it take to improve the DCFS agency?

Rick Pearson speaks with Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago about new child care initiatives and additional problems that have been discovered in the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Sara shares the similarities that occur in various cases handled in the DCFS system; how to prevent more incidents from happening as the need to hire more case workers continues to grow; and the demand to have more visible accountability.