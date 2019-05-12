× WGN Radio Theatre #385: Escape, Harold Peary Show & Straight Arrow

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on May 11, 2019. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Escape: The Young Man With The Cream Tarts” Starring: Paul Frees; (11-12-47). Next, we have: “Harold Peary Show: Harold’s Mother’s Suitor” Starring: Hal Peary; (02-07-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Straight Arrow: Crooked Trail” Starring: Howard Culver; (07-18-49).

