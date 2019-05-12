× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 5/5/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks to Democratic State Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago about the Clean Energy Jobs Act in terms of where it stands and what it would mean for IL. As the sponsor of this legislation, Ann explains the 4 pillars and the many issues the act stands to combat overall. Ann and Rick also discuss the need for an infrastructure bill; a recent proposal to raise the incentive fee for electric vehicles to $1,000 for a license plate; and more.

Next, Rick speaks with Democratic State Rep. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago about new child care initiatives and additional problems that have been discovered in the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Sara shares the similarities that occur in various cases handled in the DCFS system; how to prevent more incidents from happening as the need to hire more case workers continues to grow; and the demand to have more visible accountability.

Then, Rick is joined by David Harris, State Revenue Director, to discuss a recent April surprise of funding receipts that increased state funds last month. David also touches on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ongoing push for a graduated income tax; the ongoing discussion for marijuana and sports betting legalization; and the need for a balanced state budget.