Everybody in Chicago is familiar with the cinderella story of Loyola Basketball during their NCAA Tournament run in 2018 but none more than former Tribune sportswriter Fred Mitchell! Fred stops by the studio with WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about his new book, “The History of Loyola Basketball: More than a Shot and a Prayer.” Follow Fred and his fine works on twitter @kicker34.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3638940/fred-mitchell_2019-05-12-193240.64kmono.mp3