The Clean Energy Jobs Act stands to move IL forward when it comes to clean and renewable energy sources

Rick Pearson talks to Democratic State Rep. Ann Williams of Chicago about the Clean Energy Jobs Act in terms of where it stands and what it would mean for IL. As the sponsor of this legislation, Ann explains the 4 pillars and the many issues the act stands to combat overall. Ann and Rick also discuss the need for an infrastructure bill; a recent proposal to raise the incentive fee for electric vehicles to $1,000 for a license plate; and more.