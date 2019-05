× Steve Dale 5/12/2019 Full Show: Meet the new President of the Anti Cruelty Society of Chicago!

Steve Dale speaks with President of the Anti Cruelty Society of Chicago, Tracy Elliott, about his new role as President; the importance of dogs in the community; and the 25th Anniversary of Bark in The Park!

Bark in The Park will take place June 18th from 9am-1pm at Soldier Field Stadium Green. For information visit www.anticruelty.org

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv