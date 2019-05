× Savy Leiser and The Furever Home Friends

Savy Leiser is an incredible young woman who has accomplished more than most do in a lifetime! Savy joins WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about her journey that has led her from a student and author at DePaul University to founder and owner of The Furever Home Friends. Learn more about Savy at www.savyleiser.com!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3625852/savy-leiser-4-7-19_2019-04-14-221452.64kmono.mp3