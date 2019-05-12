PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Producer George Schlatter (L) and comedian/actress Lily Tomlin speak during the 'The Best of Laugh-In' panel at the PBS portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on January 8, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Netflix Comedy Special ‘Still Laugh In, The Stars Celebrate’ with Legendary Series Creator George Schlatter
Dave welcomes legendary producer George Schlatter, creator of ‘Laugh In’, to preview the new Netflix special that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking series, hosted by Lily Tomlin.