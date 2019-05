× George The Bomb!

Everyone says they’re the bomb, but musician George Freeman truly is the bomb! “George the Bomb!” is the title of his incredible new CD and he shares his incredible talents with WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan. Joanie Pallatto and Bradley Parker Sparrow also join the conversation to share their experiences with George and much more! Learn more about Pallatto and Sparrow’s remarkable works at www.chicagosound.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3626101/george-freeman-joanie-pallatto-and-bradley-parker-sparrow_2019-04-15-143601.64kmono.mp3