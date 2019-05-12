Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 12, 2019 | The Mother’s Day Show!

Posted 12:14 PM, May 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, May 12, 2019

Dean and his 92-year young mom Ann joins the broadcast.

Dean opens the show by replaying a throwback interview with his mother from 2015, where she discusses her famous Greek Yogurt Recipe – spoiler alert: it involves the bedroom. Then Dean shares his interview with the Chicago cast of West Side Story, performing now at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. After that, Dean discusses the latest television network show cancellations. Lastly, Dean checks in with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Doey Daschanel, Rick Bayless, and many more at the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the 29th annual James Beard Foundation Awards.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.