Dean Richards' Sunday Morning | May 12, 2019 | The Mother's Day Show!

Dean opens the show by replaying a throwback interview with his mother from 2015, where she discusses her famous Greek Yogurt Recipe – spoiler alert: it involves the bedroom. Then Dean shares his interview with the Chicago cast of West Side Story, performing now at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. After that, Dean discusses the latest television network show cancellations. Lastly, Dean checks in with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Doey Daschanel, Rick Bayless, and many more at the Lyric Opera of Chicago for the 29th annual James Beard Foundation Awards.