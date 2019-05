× Chicago Has Soul and It’s A Castle

Chicago has a soul, not just from the people but from the buildings within it. Givins Castle is Chicago’s only castle and contributes to its incredible soul. Roberta Chalmers and Errol Magidson join WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about the castle’s rich history and the ongoing efforts to save it. To learn more, you can visit www.chicagosonlycastle.org.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3638939/roberta-chalmers-and-errol-magidson_2019-05-12-193239.64kmono.mp3