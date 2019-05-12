× Brian Noonan Show 5/12/19: Chicago Fringe Opera and theatre in Chicago

In a theatre-themed show, Brian gives a “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of Chicago, talks to the Chicago Fringe Opera about their upcoming performances, and even dives into Shakespeare and K-Pop.



Brian opens the show with a quick Mother’s Day greeting for listeners, then gives his “Bow Tie Theatre Review” of Broadway in Chicago’s production of Chicago, playing through May 12, 2019, at the Cadillac Palace Theatre. He gives it three out of four bow ties!

Then, Chicago Fringe Opera Music Director Catherine O’Shaughnessy and Latitude 49’s award-winning pianist Jani Parsons join Brian in-studio to discuss the CFO and how they’re presenting innovative vocal works with an emphasis on new and contemporary styles, engaging with the Chicago community through intimate and immersive performance experiences, and fostering and empowering local artists.

You can catch the CFO’s upcoming production of Love Wounds through May 25 at Stage 773. This evening of immersive theater will feature Chicago Fringe Opera, Chicago’s premiere “alt-opera” company, in collaboration with the powerhouse mixed-ensemble Latitude 49. Universal stories of love, loss and our sense of self will be explored by all performers in this production of multiple works that span the ancient to the millennial experience.

Brian’s producer Cody then urges listeners to go see Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s production of Hamlet, running through June 9, 2019. Sticking with an artistic theme for the show, Brian gives an update on K-Pop sensation BTS performing in Chicago over the weekend. He wraps up the show by playing some traditional Mother’s Day Danzig and talking to Karen Conti about what’s happening in the legal world these days.