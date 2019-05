× Beautiful Poetry With A Beautiful Person

Jenny and Robin Bienemann are in the studio with WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to share Jenny’s new book of photos and poetry, “Haiku Milieu.” They also discuss her upcoming book release party May 16th at 7:30 p.m. at FitzGerald’s as a fundraiser for Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind. Learn more at about Jenny and her works at www.jennybienemann.com.

