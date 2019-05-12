× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Goats and Sheep, The Forever Home Friends, Max Grinell & the Lakeside Singers

This week on After Hours, Rick Kogan starts the show off with Kevin Horan to talk about his book, “Goats and Sheep: A Portrait Farm.” Then, Savy Leiser, the remarkable DePaul student author and founder/owner of The Forever Home Friends, shares her books and unique company. Max Grinnell joins via phone to discuss his upcoming One Book/One Chicago events. Finally, Josie Falbo, Bob Bowker and Barb Bailey stop by the studio to talk about the Lakeside Singers!

