After Hours with Rick Kogan: Goats and Sheep, The Forever Home Friends, Max Grinell & the Lakeside Singers

Posted 6:38 PM, May 12, 2019, by

Rick Kogan

This week on After Hours, Rick Kogan starts the show off with Kevin Horan to talk about his book, “Goats and Sheep: A Portrait Farm.” Then, Savy Leiser, the remarkable DePaul student author and founder/owner of The Forever Home Friends, shares her books and unique company. Max Grinnell joins via phone to discuss his upcoming One Book/One Chicago events. Finally, Josie Falbo, Bob Bowker and Barb Bailey stop by the studio to talk about the Lakeside Singers!

