After Hours with Rick Kogan: George the Bomb!, Artist Patty Kirk, Chicago Film Society & Jazz Genius Chris Greene

Posted 7:10 PM, May 12, 2019, by

Rick Kogan

This week on After Hours, Rick Kogan starts the show off with a bomb…George the Bomb! George Freeman, Joanie Pallatto and Bradley Parker Sparrow stop by the studio to talk about Freeman’s new CD “George the Bomb!” Then, artist Patty Kirk joins in to talk about her show at the Dime Gallery. Julian Antos of the Chicago Film Society shares Tuesday night film screenings of “Power of the Press” and “The Editor’s Notebook.” Finally, saxophonist Chris Greene is in to talk about his quintet and new live album, “PlaySPACE.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.