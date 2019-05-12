× After Hours with Rick Kogan: George the Bomb!, Artist Patty Kirk, Chicago Film Society & Jazz Genius Chris Greene

This week on After Hours, Rick Kogan starts the show off with a bomb…George the Bomb! George Freeman, Joanie Pallatto and Bradley Parker Sparrow stop by the studio to talk about Freeman’s new CD “George the Bomb!” Then, artist Patty Kirk joins in to talk about her show at the Dime Gallery. Julian Antos of the Chicago Film Society shares Tuesday night film screenings of “Power of the Press” and “The Editor’s Notebook.” Finally, saxophonist Chris Greene is in to talk about his quintet and new live album, “PlaySPACE.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3626098/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-256_2019-04-15-143338.64kmono.mp3