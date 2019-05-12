× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Dutch Love, The Givins Castle & The History of Loyola Basketball

This week on After Hours, Rick Kogan is joined by an outstanding group of talkers beginning with former Tribune photographer Charles Osgood to talk about his book, “Dutch Love.” Then, Roberta Chalmers and Errol Magidson pop in the studio to discuss the history of Givins Castle and the ongoing efforts to restore this Chicago architectural landmark. Finally, former Tribune sportswriter Fred Mitchell shares his new book, “The History of Loyola Basketball: More than a Shot and a Prayer.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3638935/after-hours-with-rick-kogan-episode-259_2019-05-12-192735.64kmono.mp3