After Hours with Rick Kogan: Algren: A Life, Haiku Milieu & A Pete Seeger Centennial Celebration

This week on After Hours, Rick starts the show off with Tribune colleague Mary Wisniewski to talk about her book, “Algren: A Life.” Then, Jenny and Robin Bienemann are in the studio to share Jenny’s new book, “Haiku Milieu.” The show concludes with Michael Miles discussing his show at the Old Town School, “A Pete Seeger Centennial Celebration: 100 Years of Protest!”

