Not many can say they’ve put on a great concert but it is incredible when you can celebrate 20 years of them! Josie Falbo, Bob Bowker and Barb Bailey join WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan to talk about the Lakeside Singers as they celebrate 20 years of concerts in Evanston. Learn more about them at www.lakesidesingers.com!

