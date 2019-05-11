× Pete & Jane Full Show | 05.10.19

Happy Friday!

It’s Mothers Day weekend and on this episode, Pete & Jane welcome Pete’s mom on the show!

Then Willie Geist from the Today’s Show on NBC joins Pete and Jane to talk about his interview with his dad, Bill Geist on his book “Lake of the Ozarks.”

Later, Molly Clauss, founder of Kitchen 2.0 stops by to talk about healthy living and share how she was able to lose 40 pounds in 4 months through changing her nutrition.

Then, entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker, Jesse Itzler, talks with Pete & Jane about his book “Living with a Seal” and how building your “life” resume is just as important as building your “professional” resume.

Plus, Jane’s trainer, Sean Armistead has Pete do burpees on the air (joking, but that’d be funny). He stops by to share ways to improve fitness with regular exercise and how to challenge yourself mentally & physically to appreciate future results.

Listen to the podcast here: