× Matt Bubala Full Sow 5-11-19

We’re making early morning conversation fun…so sit back and relax this Mother’s Day weekend. Matt shares his travel stories and his thoughts on airplane safety. His adventures lead into our 1:30 a.m. guest, Chicago Magazine’s Bryan Smith. This writer shares his experience covering Flight 191. At 2 a.m., the Matt Bubala Show chats with film makers James Shelley and Elizabeth Cobbs on their PBS special, CyberWork and the American Dream. Throughout the show, we discuss the Chicago Meteor that occurred Friday night. At 3:30 a.m., we chat with David Nash about the missing piece from Stonehenge. We also discuss Matt’s love for the Tribune Tower and why he wants to buy a condo in it. Listeners chime in with some thoughts of their own. Later on, Roger gives us an update on his Disney fund.