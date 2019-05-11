League of Legends Patch 9.10 & Yuumi
League of Legends Patch 9.10 is almost here. Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie discusses this patch and the changes it will have to characters like Malphite, Teemo, Master Yi & Riven to name a few as well as the release to the latest utility support Yuumi.
