League of Legends Patch 9.10 & Yuumi

May 11, 2019
Yuumi The Magical Cat (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

League of Legends Patch 9.10 is almost here. Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie discusses this patch and the changes it will have to characters like Malphite, Teemo, Master Yi & Riven to name a few as well as the release to the latest utility support Yuumi.

