× It’s National Physical Fitness & Sports Month! Jane’s Trainer joins Pete & Jane in studio.

May is National Physical Fitness and Sports Month, and Jane’s trainer, Sean Armistead has Pete do burpees on the air (joking, but that’d be funny). He stops by to share ways to improve fitness with regular exercise and how to challenge yourself mentally & physically to appreciate future results!

For more information, visit: phenomenalfitness.com

Listen to the podcast here: