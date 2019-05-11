× Flight 191: “Greatest tragedy in American history for aviation”

This month marks 40 years of the American Airlines Flight 191 that crashed shortly after take off from Chicago. Bryan Smith, feature writer at the Chicago Magazine joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss the tragedy. Smith discusses the impact on Chicago and the likelihood of tragic events like this reoccurring again. “I write about sad and tragic topics a lot, but this one really hurt.” He explains that when he was conducing interviews for this story, “the anguish of people who knew the victims was still so raw. Some people never flew again after that crash.” Throughout the segment, listeners share some of their own experiences with the crash.

For more information on Smith’s work, check out his website here.