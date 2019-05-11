× A missing Stonehenge artifact was located, professor discusses mystery behind it

After 60 years, a piece of Stonehenge has been returned to the site after it was taken. David Nash from the University of Brighton joins the Matt Bubala Show to discuss his research on these stones. The BBC reports that a piece of this prehistoric stone was removed during an excavation in 1958. It was a mystery as to where this piece was until Floria resident Robert Phillips decided to return it on his 90th birthday. Nash says it’s like “Christmas and your birthday rolled into one.” The core was returned to English Heritage, who looks after Stonehenge. Tune in as Nash describes the type of tests and investigations he will participate in to study the composition of the stone and the mysteries of Stonehenge.