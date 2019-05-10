× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/10/19: Breaking Up Facebook, Non-Existent Jobs, & IL Marijuana Bill Details

Do the social media giants have too much power? Would it even be possible to breakup Facebook? These are a couple of the questions Steve Bertrand and Andrea Hanis threw around after news came out this week about one of the co-founder proposing a disbanding of the company. Tom Gimbel is helping employers find the right people for the job, Gary Mills is looking to the jobs that haven’t even been invented yet, and John Peltz is sharing the dirty details of the proposed marijuana bill coming out of Springfield, IL.