Video: Weekend Warning – for Mother’s Day Weekend

Posted 2:27 PM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, May 10, 2019

There are not as many events as usual on the calendar this weekend. But, with Sunday being Mother’s Day, the roads will likely be as busy as ever. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive around Chicago.

