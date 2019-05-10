The Top Five@5 (05/10/19): Minister Louis Farrakhan makes a plea to Facebook, President Trump & First Lady Melania Trump celebrate military mothers, Dennis Rodman finds himself in trouble, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, May 10th, 2019:

Minister Louis Farrakhan doubled down on past statements in a wide-ranging speech after being banned from Facebook. President Trump and First lady Melania Trump kicked off Mother’s day weekend off early, celebrating military mothers. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman gets involved in an alleged clothing heist, and more!

