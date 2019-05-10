× The Opening Bell 5/10/19: More Negatives Than Positives After Most Recent Tariffs

Tariffs are in the headlines again this week but there seems to be a little negative and positives according to Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and Steve Grzanich. Paul explained how the markets are reacting positively to some of the tariff news as the week closes out, but the negatives still out weigh the positives because everyday consumers will feel the impact most. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editors at Skift.com) then wrapped up the week with Steve to remind flyers after the Russian airline runway fire to always follow evacuation protocol.