China Shipping Company and other containers are stacked at the Virginia International's terminal in Portsmouth, Va., Friday, May 10, 2019. President Donald Trump's latest tariff hike on Chinese goods took effect Friday and Beijing said it would retaliate, escalating a battle over China's technology ambitions and other trade tensions. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Susan Schmidt explains how tariffs on Chinese goods will impact U.S. consumers
Head of U.S. Equities at Aviva Investors Susan Schmidt joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to explain the on-going U.S./Chinese trade war and what Uber’s IPO means for the stock market.