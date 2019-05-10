Roe Conn Full Show (5/10/19): Why Americans aren’t making new friends, what the new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports means for consumers, and more…

Posted 6:16 PM, May 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:22PM, May 10, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, May 10th, 2019:
In a White Sox-shortened show, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on a 4 fallen Chicago Police Officers being honored at the National Police Memorial in Washington, D.C., Head of U.S. Equity at Aviva Investors Susan Schmidt explains the U.S./Chinese trade war, Executive Director Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Phil Cline talks about the 2nd annual “Paint the Town Blue” -sponsored by PPG Paints & WGN Radio, the crew looks at a study finding that the average American hasn’t made a new friend in 5 years, and the Top Five@5 features Dennis Rodman explaining why he doesn’t shoplift.

