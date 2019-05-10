Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Roe Conn Full Show (05/09/19): How other drivers’ cut-rate insurance can cost you, Richard Roeper reviews, #NewsOrRuse, and more…

Posted 11:47 AM, May 10, 2019

Roe Conn (Photo: Mike Po)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, May 9th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on a shooting Wednesday morning outside a downtown nightclub, Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard looks at growing momentum surrounding the impeachment movement, ABC7’s Jason Knowles looks at how cut-rate car insurance can put other drivers in danger of large out-of-pocket expenses, Richard Roeper Reviews: “The Hustle” –Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in a remake of the Steve Martin/Michael Caine comedy from 1988; “Wine Country” – Amy Poehler directs and stars in a Netflix original film about a group of friends getting together for a weekend in Napa. With Rachel Dratch, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey; and “What’s My Name?” – Two-part HBO documentary about Muhammad Ali, directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Equalizer;”) the Top Five@5 features some “Drunk Trump,” comedian Michael Palascak plays “NewsOrRuse,” and Mark Kwiatkowski from Replay Arcade Bar in Lincoln Park rolls out a special “Fyre Festival” themed Canarble Wagon.

