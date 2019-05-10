Police looking for missing man from Morton Grove

The Morton Grove Police Department has released the following:

At the request of the Morton Grove Police Department, an endangered missing person advisory has been issued. The Morton Grove Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating Panagiotis N. Gianaris. Mr. Gianaris is a is an 87 year old, white male, with grey hair and brown eyes. He is five foot eight inches and weighs 195 pounds. Mr. Gianaris was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black polo shirt with “Anna’s Market” on the front and khaki pants. He wears glasses and uses a cane. He left his home at 7:30 a.m. and was en route to Park Ridge. He was last seen driving a black 2005 Cadillac CTS bearing Illinois license 7 8 3 4 9 3 4. He regularly visits the Elmwood Cemetary in River Grove on Fridays, which has been checked by River Grove Police. Anyone with information regarding Panagiotis N. Gianaris’ whereabouts should call the Morton Grove Police Department at 847-470-5200 or 911.

Name Panagiotis Gianaris Birthday August 24th, 1932 Age 86 Years Gender Male Ethnicity White Eye Color Brown Hair Color Grey Height 5 feet 8 inch(es) Weight 195 pounds Identifying Features He wears glasses and uses a cane. Last Seen Wearing Grey jacket, black polo with “Anna’s Market” on the front, khaki pants

Vehicle:

Year 2005 Make Cadillac Model CTS Color Black License Plate State IL License Plate 7834934 Vehicle Information Unknown