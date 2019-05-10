× Pete & Jane Full Show | 05.09.19

Another fun night with Pete and Jane, while filling in for Patti Vasquez!

On this episode, Pete and Jane welcome Rockstar legend, David Crosby, to talk about his esteemed music career.

Then, John Vincent, Cubs anthem singer, stops by with Dr. Bal Nandra, to talk about Mental Awareness Month and the positives of Ketamine, a medication used to help treat depression and anxiety.

Author of Smart & Solo, Randell Carlton Green joins Pete and Jane to talk about his new book and the perks of traveling by yourself!

Later, Amy Allen, Group Publisher and Elle Cashin, Editor in Chief of Modern Luxury Weddings Chicago, stop by to talk about the latest wedding trends!

Pete and Jane wrap it up with some fajitas! General Manager Dusty Carpenter from Fajita Factory joins them in studio!

Also, find out what stuffed animal Pete & Jane had/have….