Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-10-19

Posted 2:39 PM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:38PM, May 10, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s special Lower Wacker Live explores what is next for Avengers characters now that Phase 3 has come to a close. The always hilarious Sandy Marshall joins Justin with his idea that Avengers characters may cash-in on their superhero status and find work as high-paid corporate consultants.

