Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-10-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s special Lower Wacker Live explores what is next for Avengers characters now that Phase 3 has come to a close. The always hilarious Sandy Marshall joins Justin with his idea that Avengers characters may cash-in on their superhero status and find work as high-paid corporate consultants.