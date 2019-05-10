Highlights: Blue Jays 4 – White Sox 3 – 5/10/19

Posted 10:52 PM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:50PM, May 10, 2019

Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a solo home run in the fifth inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays – May 10, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.