FILE - In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 photo a cannabis worker displays fresh cannabis flower buds that have been trimmed for market in Gardena, Calif. When California voters broadly legalized marijuana, they were promised that a vast computer platform would closely monitor products moving through the new market. Sixteen months after the start of broad legal sales, just a few hundred operators are entering data into the track-and-trace system. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)
Director of Addiction Services at Linden Oaks Hospital on marijuana legalization: “This is about money”
FILE - In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 photo a cannabis worker displays fresh cannabis flower buds that have been trimmed for market in Gardena, Calif. When California voters broadly legalized marijuana, they were promised that a vast computer platform would closely monitor products moving through the new market. Sixteen months after the start of broad legal sales, just a few hundred operators are entering data into the track-and-trace system. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel,File)
Linden Oaks Hospital Executive Director of Addiction Services Aaron Weiner joins John Williams to explain why legalizing marijuana wouldn’t actually benefit the state, financially, or health-wise. Listeners express their qualms with his position.