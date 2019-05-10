× David Crosby talks About His First Gig in Chicago & Why He Continues to Tour at 77.

Pete and Jane welcome Rockstar legend, David Crosby, to talk about his esteemed music career, 50th Anniversary of Woodstock this summer, and the 50th Anniversary of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSN&Y), playing their first gig EVER in Chicago!

You can see David Crosby live in Minneapolis Friday night, Milwaukee Saturday night and St. Charles Monday night at the Arcada Theater!

For tickets visit: OShows.com

