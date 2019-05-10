× Congress v. Trump, A.J. Freund and DCFS Reform, Legislating Corporate Board Diversity and more

In the latest episode, Cornell Law School Professor Josh Chafetz joins Rich and Tina to discuss the ongoing legal battle between Trump and Congress.

Illinois State Representative Anna Moeller discusses the tragic death of A.J. Freund and the dire need for DCFS reform.

University of Chicago Law School Professor M. Todd Henderson joins the show to discuss the controversial Illinois House bill that requires diversity on corporate boards.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Strom & Associates workers compensation and personal injury attorney Lindsey Strom and WGN Radio Executive Producer Bennett Wakenight join Rich and Tina to discuss breaking legal news involving the bartender who served the Plano, TX mass shooter, Clint Eastwood’s lawsuit, Jake Paul’s house party, why the New York Knicks owner got sued and much more.