× Comedian, actor and “behind-the-scenes specialist” Marc Price

Bill and Wendy sit down with comedian and actor Marc Price. Marks talks about his acting career, what it was like opening for top comedians like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld, his upcoming indie comedy “Devil Music”, and more.

You can catch Marc performing at The Comedy Shrine on Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th. As a tribute to Mother’s Day, all moms can get in for free.

