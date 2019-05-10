× Always Follow Airplane Emergency Protocol

The story out of Russia where a commercial airline made an emergency landing is causing concern around the industry because passengers were trying to save many of their belongings in the overhead bins despite having to evacuate. Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editors at Skift.com) recapped the story and what the industry might change to help prevent passengers from making these future mistakes while also touching on a number of other airlines stories from this week.