Alexander Zalben from Decider.com: What to watch on TV this Mother’s Day weekend

Posted 2:53 PM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:52PM, May 10, 2019

Cast members Tina Fey, left, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, Paula Pell, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gastayer and Emily Spivey attend the premiere of "Wine Country" at The Paris Theatre on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It’s finally Friday! Can you believe it? Bill and Wendy speak with Alexander Zalben, the managing editor of Decider.com. They talk about Amy Poehler’s new movie ‘Wine Country’, the season premiere of ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ on ABC, what we could see in the season finale of “Veep”, and why ‘The Society’ is the best coming-of-age drama on Netflix right now. And of course, we talk about “Game of Thrones”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.