‘What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali’: Richard Roeper film review.

Posted 8:09 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05PM, May 9, 2019

27th May 1963: Supremely confident American boxer Cassius Clay holds up five fingers in a prediction of how many rounds it will take him to knock out British boxer Henry Cooper. (Photo by Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s latest film releases:

‘The Hustle’- starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson

‘Wine Country’- starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, and Maya Rudolph

‘What’s My Name’- A two-part HBO documentary about boxing legend Muhammad Ali, directed by Antione Fuqua.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.