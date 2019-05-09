× uh-PARENT-ly | Tips for expecting moms from the founder of Bump Club and Beyond

Have you heard the term “mompreneur?” It refers to a mom who merges parenting with business. Lindsay Pinchuk did just that when she founded Bump Club and Beyond. Now the site serves parents and almost-parents across the country with blog posts, webinars and live events. Lindsay joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about building her community and helping parents get ready for the arrival of their bundles of joy.