Buying a home or preparing for a construction project can seem like a timing game, but this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation reiterated that the best way to approach either is determining comfortability. Steve Grzanich and Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) discussed a few tips to help ease the mortgage and loan process.