The Top Five@5 (05/09/19): Nancy Pelosi says she’s still not ready to talk about impeachment, President Trump reacts to Don Jr.’s subpoena, Billy Joel turns 70, ‘It: Chapter 2’ trailer is released, and more…
Posted 8:32 PM, May 9, 2019, by balthimer, Updated at 08:31PM, May 9, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters the day after the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the legal battle with the Trump administration over access to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Pelosi agreed with Nadler's assertion Wednesday that the Trump administration's refusal to provide the special counsel's full Russia report to Congress presents a "constitutional crisis." (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 9th, 2019:
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says there is no timeline yet on a vote in the full House on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. During an impromptu Q&A at the Whiter House, President Trump was asked on his thoughts on the republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaing Donald Trump Jr. Billy Joel turns 70 today. The trailer for ‘It: Chapter 2’ is released, and more!