× The Top Five@5 (05/09/19): Nancy Pelosi says she’s still not ready to talk about impeachment, President Trump reacts to Don Jr.’s subpoena, Billy Joel turns 70, ‘It: Chapter 2’ trailer is released, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, May 9th, 2019:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says there is no timeline yet on a vote in the full House on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress. During an impromptu Q&A at the Whiter House, President Trump was asked on his thoughts on the republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaing Donald Trump Jr. Billy Joel turns 70 today. The trailer for ‘It: Chapter 2’ is released, and more!

