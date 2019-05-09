× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.08.19 | LIVE from Los Angeles, Rep. Batinick on fair tax, Wellness Wednesday and more!

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

Patti broadcasts LIVE from KTLA in Los Angeles and tells us all about crazy LA traffic and the beautiful weather.

State Representative Mark Batinick calls in to join the conversation on fair tax, the legalization of marijuana, gambling and more.

Patti talks to Theater Performer Donica Lynn about her journey through into theatre acting and more. Be sure to join Donica Monday, May 13th at the Greenhouse Theater for Chris’ Birthday BELT Fest.

BELT FEST features over 20 award-winning musical theater performers, singing both well-loved and obscure show tunes, with musical direction by Jeff Award-nominee Jermaine Hill and hosted by Jeff Award-winner Veronica Garza. Enjoy a night of sensational singing from Chicago performers while supporting one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ organizations–100% of the proceeds go to Howard Brown!

It’s Wellness Wednesday! Advanced Practice Nurse and Certified Clinical Densitometrist for Lurie’s Children’s Hospital of Chicago Meghan Kostyk talks to us about how to prevent osteoporosis from an early age.

Plus, Comedian Michael Palascak joins us in our Allstate Skyline Studios with his favorite stories on being a new father.

