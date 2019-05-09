The Opening Bell 5/9/19: The Ag Economy Is Feeling Stuck in The Mud
It seems like this time last year, all people were talking about were rising mortgage rates, but it now seems like a thing of the past. Steve Grzanich and Ed Currie (Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank) caught up on the mortgage industry during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation and reminded listeners about the recent changes. (At 22:25) Jim Mintert (Professor and Extension Economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University) then shared the data from the April Agriculture Barometer and it looks bleak at the moment.